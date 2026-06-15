BWI strengthens mission-critical IT operations for the German Armed Forces

To act on its strategic opportunity, BWI partnered with IBM to establish a unified, intelligent foundation for IT operations; focused on simplifying how teams observe, manage, and optimize complex, mission IT critical environments. Beginning in 2022, BWI set out to connect observability, performance insights, and operational workflows into a shared operational intelligence layer that would support faster, more informed decision making under human control. The goal was not to accumulate additional tools, but to align insight, action, and governance across BWI’s existing IT landscape.

BWI began designing and implementing its own on-premises unified automation platform, tailored to its security, sovereignty, and scale requirements. The platform combines real-time observability, intelligent resource optimization, and policy-driven automation, with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform serving as a central automation layer. Ansible plays a key role in standardizing workflows, enabling repeatable automation, and supporting a shift from manual administration toward more engineered, resilient operations.

Through a structured proof of value, BWI validated how IBM® Instana Observability® and IBM Turbonomic®, now both part of the IBM Concert® platform, work together within this unified operational model. Instana provides real-time, automated visibility across applications and infrastructure, while Turbonomic builds on this insight with continuous, policy-driven recommendations to align capacity and placement with real-time application demand. Together, they give operations teams a shared, contextual view that links system behavior with effective resource management.

This integrated approach allows BWI to advance automation in a controlled and accountable way. Existing AIOps and Netcool Operations Insights (NOI) capabilities contribute to proactive detection and analysis, while automation actions remain governed through clear policies, approvals, audit trails, and safe rollback mechanisms. Intelligent assistants, AI-based capabilities that support investigation and recommend next steps; operate under human oversight, ensuring explainability, accountability, and full operational sovereignty.

IBM Expert Labs supported architecture design, implementation, and operational enablement, helping BWI deploy and integrate these capabilities reliably across large, fully on-premises environments. Together, IBM Instana, IBM Turbonomic, Ansible, and AIOps capabilities form a unified operational intelligence and automation foundation that delivers operational value today, while providing a future-ready path toward more advanced, agent-assisted automation as part of BWI’s long-term roadmap.