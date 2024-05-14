To lay the foundation for innovations such as business process automation and Industry 4.0, BPW-Hungária decided to replace its legacy applications with the next-generation ERP, SAP S/4HANA®.

“SAP is the preferred platform for advanced manufacturing businesses around the world, which gave us great confidence that the solution would help us realize our digital transformation objectives,” comments Medvegy. “Moreover, SAP S/4HANA is also the new platform for our parent and sister companies, offering the advantages of group-level compatibility, data exchange and financial consolidation.”

To maximize the benefits of its investment in SAP S/4HANA, BPW-Hungária looked for infrastructure with the performance, resilience and scalability to handle the demanding requirements of real-time analytics. After evaluating multiple platform choices, the company selected IBM® Power® E950 servers running SUSE Linux® Enterprise Server for SAP Applications (link resides outside ibm.com), connected to low-latency IBM FlashSystem® 7200 storage. BPW-Hungária uses IBM PowerVM® to create logical partitions (LPARs) sized to offer optimal performance for its SAP S/4HANA applications, combined with IBM PowerVC to protect essential business data.

“By creating LPARs on IBM Power E950 servers using IBM PowerVM, we realized that we could achieve high levels of performance for our SAP S/4HANA applications with a significant reduction in server resources compared to an equivalent x86 platform,” explains Medvegy. “We were also very impressed with the robustness of the IBM Power and IBM Storage platforms. By using IBM PowerVC, we have created a high-availability configuration that helps us ensure that our vital business data is always protected.”

He adds: “Deploying SAP S/4HANA on the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications operating system gives us the peace of mind that we are using the environment of choice for SAP’s own developers — helping to ensure excellent compatibility and high levels of reliability.”

Working with experts from IBM and IBM Business Partner Cascade Informatikai Es Energetikai Zrt., BPW-Hungária implemented the new solution at its on-premises data center in Hungary. In addition, the company has integrated and configured IBM FileNet® Content Manager as its enterprise content management repository for financial data.

“Partnering with IBM and Cascade Informatikai was a very positive experience,” Medvegy recalls. “Cascade Informatikai helped us a great deal during the early stages of the project, and collaborated with our team to explore the architectural possibilities and make optimal design decisions. We have engaged Cascade Informatikai on previous projects, and this one was also a great success. The team provided us with all the resources we needed to stand up the new IBM Power and IBM FlashSystem environment and carry out a successful migration to the new SAP S/4HANA solution.”

Medvegy continues: “Our SAP S/4HANA deployment went smoothly, and we were very pleased with the close cooperation between IBM and Cascade Informatikai. The teams assisted us greatly with training on the new IBM systems, and helped us to go live on time and within budget. The flexibility of the IBM Power and IBM FlashSystem platforms played a key role in this success, as it was easy to make changes to our environment downstream when our requirements for the new SAP S/4HANA solution became clearer.”