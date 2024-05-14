In today’s manufacturing industry, time is critical. Dirk Nitze, COO Europe at Syntax, says: “Enterprises all over the world trust us to manage SAP solutions that support complex just-in-time and just-in-sequence logistics processes—and even minutes of unplanned downtime could be costly. Thanks to the ultra-resilient IBM Power Systems servers at the heart of our Enterprise Cloud for SAP, we’ve maintained an unbroken two-year record of 100 percent platform availability for mission-critical SAP solutions.”

From the start, Syntax has worked closely with system integrator SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH to design, implement and expand its private cloud solution. The in-depth knowledge of the SVA team has shaped its architecture decisions, and empowered Syntax to offer reliable IT services for its customers every day. Today, more than 200,000 business users across more than 510 SAP systems depend on the Syntax private cloud to ensure timely deliveries to customers all over the continent.

With SAP applications running on SLES for SAP Applications on scalable Power Systems servers, the company is poised to enable next-generation services. These innovations will include business process automation and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities—enabling Syntax’s clients to create new sources of customer value.