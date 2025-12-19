Bell sets the stage for agility and growth with SAP S/4HANA and IBM Consulting
Bell is Canada’s largest communications company based on total revenue and combined customer connections. They lead the way in advanced fiber and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media.
The company required a customized SAP environment to support finance, supply chain and operational processes that span multiple business units and hundreds of interfaces and terabytes of historical data. This complexity was making it increasingly difficult to adapt to evolving business needs. Bell needed to orchestrate a large-scale transformation of their SAP systems, one that would not only modernize their infrastructure but also lay the foundation for future innovation, agility and cloud-first operations.
Bell partnered with IBM Consulting® to deliver a next-generation platform on budget in just 16 months. Bell’s SAP ERP Central Component (ECC) was migrated to SAP S/4HANA and Google Cloud, reducing data volume from 18 TB to 10 TB and improving the user experience with SAP Fiori. As part of the project, several SAP surrounding systems, including Business Objects Data Services (BODS), Taulia, Adaptive Processing Server Services (APSS) and Business Planning and Consolidation (BPC), were also migrated onto Google Cloud.
IBM assembled the right team for success, including IBM Business Partners SNP and smartShift. SNP’s software-driven platform for selective data transformation enables rapid understanding of Bell’s complex SAP landscape and efficient migration of massive data volumes. smartShift brought AI-powered code remediation capabilities, helping modernize and future-proof over 25,000 custom Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) objects, de-risking the transition and helping ensure long-term maintainability.
Using IBM® Rapid Move for SAP S/4HANA, the team streamlined the migration of more than 700 interfaces and helped ensure business continuity across critical lines of business. IBM application modernization services and IBM finance consulting services helped further enhance Bell’s operations—accelerating reporting, shortening close cycles and enabling quicker, more strategic data-driven decision-making.
Bell now operates on a streamlined, cloud-enabled SAP S/4HANA environment that supports over 15,000 users across multiple lines of business. The new system delivers faster performance, greater scalability and improved resilience, empowering teams to work more efficiently and respond to business needs with agility.
Some key outcomes include:
IBM continues to support Bell as a strategic partner, helping the company evolve their IT and finance capabilities.
Bell is considered Canada’s largest communications company, leading the way in advanced fiber and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, they’re keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage.
