Bell partnered with IBM Consulting® to deliver a next-generation platform on budget in just 16 months. Bell’s SAP ERP Central Component (ECC) was migrated to SAP S/4HANA and Google Cloud, reducing data volume from 18 TB to 10 TB and improving the user experience with SAP Fiori. As part of the project, several SAP surrounding systems, including Business Objects Data Services (BODS), Taulia, Adaptive Processing Server Services (APSS) and Business Planning and Consolidation (BPC), were also migrated onto Google Cloud.

IBM assembled the right team for success, including IBM Business Partners SNP and smartShift. SNP’s software-driven platform for selective data transformation enables rapid understanding of Bell’s complex SAP landscape and efficient migration of massive data volumes. smartShift brought AI-powered code remediation capabilities, helping modernize and future-proof over 25,000 custom Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) objects, de-risking the transition and helping ensure long-term maintainability.

Using IBM® Rapid Move for SAP S/4HANA, the team streamlined the migration of more than 700 interfaces and helped ensure business continuity across critical lines of business. IBM application modernization services and IBM finance consulting services helped further enhance Bell’s operations—accelerating reporting, shortening close cycles and enabling quicker, more strategic data-driven decision-making.