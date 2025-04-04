How to accelerate your journey to SAP S/4HANA with IBM Rapid Move

In 2015, when SAP S/4HANA was first released, there were two prevailing approaches to implementation: greenfield and brownfield. Greenfield implementations involve an organization completely reengineering their entire SAP processes and workflows. While this approach helps organizations ensure that every aspect of their SAP estate is perfectly optimized, it can be complex, time-consuming and expensive.

For many organizations, the greenfield approach is excessive in its scope. In these instances, companies usually go for a brownfield approach to SAP conversion, transitioning existing data, processes and customizations into the new SAP S/4HANA platform and completing a technical conversion.

Brownfield conversions are quicker and less disruptive; however, they also provide limited opportunities for process improvements. Lifting and shifting data preserves inefficiencies in legacy processes, and existing code may not be compatible with AI and machine learning use cases supported by SAP S/4HANA. While the brownfield approach reduces the upfront cost and disruption of converting to SAP S/4HANA, it can limit future innovation and, ultimately, hold companies back from harnessing the full potential of the solution.

In boardrooms and technology offices around the world, greenfield implementations and brownfield conversions are often discussed as mutually exclusive options. But, due to advances in cloud computing and automation, this isn’t the case anymore. You can have the best of both worlds with a software-accelerated selective transformation, also known as a “hybrid migration” or a “Selective Data Transformation.”