Digital transformation of processes and applications at Banrisul allows the delivery of new experiences and more convenience to its more than 4 million customers in Brazil and abroad. However, as customer transaction levels increase, the back-office transaction workload also grows, placing significant strain on the bank’s IT infrastructure.

Faced with declining systems performance, how could Banrisul continue to deliver outstanding customer service?

To support its operations, Banrisul, which keeps a decades-long partnership with IBM, relies on IBM Z® enterprise servers and IBM Db2® data management software. The data storage subsystem was getting obsolete with usage levels consistently above 70 percent of total capacity. In addition, the data storage subsystem was unable to take advantage of the latest IBM zHyperWrite technology for the IBM Z platform. IBM zHyperWrite is a technology exclusive for IBM storage and allows superior write performance on DB2.

Adding to these challenges, backup and disaster recovery procedures were complex, involving a lengthy set of manual procedures to enable failover. Banrisul invited vendors to submit proposals for new data storage capabilities in an open tender, and, as required by law, looked for the most cost-effective solution.

José Andrade, IT Infrastructure and Operations Manager at Banrisul, remarks, “Not only was there little room for further growth, but poor storage performance was also impacting our IBM Db2 database, which supports a number of critically important business processes. To serve our customers more effectively and continue our successful growth, we wanted sub-millisecond response times, higher throughput, and enough storage capacity for projected business growth until the next Banrisul IT hardware refresh cycle.”