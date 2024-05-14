To attract and retain customers, retail banks around the world are under increased pressure to offer a personalized, responsive experience. The digital channel is an effective way for banks to deliver a high level of service—and for leading financial services providers such as Banco Itaú Paraguay, ensuring that online and mobile banking platforms are available 24/7 is a top priority.

Mario Sangenis, Head of IT, Operations and Digital at Banco Itaú Paraguay, begins: “In recent years, we have seen a dramatic increase in consumer expectations around the speed and convenience of their banking services. To address these new imperatives, we embarked on transformation to bring our banking offering to the digital channel. Today, around 50 percent of our customers choose to engage with us online or on mobile—and we see that demand for these services will only continue to grow in the years ahead.”



Any unplanned downtime for the digital banking platform represents a significant reputational risk for Banco Itaú Paraguay. To minimize its exposure and prepare for future growth, the bank is always looking for innovative ways to enhance the performance, availability and scalability of its digital banking infrastructure.



To help achieve these goals, the bank decided to migrate its digital banking applications and its data warehouse to Oracle databases. However, compatibility issues between the Oracle databases, the underlying virtualization platform and the bank’s x86 servers began to cause significant stability issues, which threatened to disrupt its digital services.



Francisco Da Rosa, IT and Infrastructure Manager, Banco Itaú Paraguay, continues: “We knew that the instability of our digital banking infrastructure was reducing our ability to deliver high-quality customer services—increasing the risk of customer churn. To protect our hard-won share of the retail banking market, we looked for a server and storage platform with rock-solid reliability.”

