The 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge winning solution was developed for this reason. Short for “agricultural ally,” the Agrolly farming assistance app can help anyone who grows food take a more agile, data-driven approach to their work. Powered by open-source software on IBM technologies, the app provides short- and long-term weather forecasts, crop risk management insights, and an online environment for knowledge sharing and networking.

The team that built the app started out with one simple objective: to help others.

“We didn’t know exactly what to build and what challenges we would face. Call for Code is a competition with more than 400,000 participants, so we were scared,” says Manoela Morais, Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Agrolly. “We just knew that we wanted to help other people. That was our dream.”

Having met as students at Pace University in New York City, the four Agrolly cofounders came from different parts of the world. Morais was from Brazil; Ajinkya Datalkar, Chief Technology Officer, was from India; Chimegsaikhan [Chimka] Munkhbayar, Chief Operating Officer, was from Mongolia; and Helen Tsai, Chief Information Officer, was from Taiwan.

Inspired by the 2020 Call for Code competition’s theme of climate change, the team brainstormed a potential solution. Munkhbayar, who grew up helping her grandmother farm a small plot of land in the Sukhbaatar province of eastern Mongolia, talked about how farmers in the area struggled. The rest of the group shared similar scenarios from their home countries.

In India, for instance, agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 58% of the population, including Datalkar’s relatives. “In the Latur region in Maharashtra and other parts of India, farmers face droughts every few years, and the government is delivering water on trains. Many farmers end up committing suicide,” he says.

Known as the “Kingdom of Fruit,” Taiwan experienced its worst drought in more than half a century in 2020. In addition, seasonal rains are arriving earlier and later than usual, disrupting the flowering of trees.

In Brazil, small-scale farmers often can’t depend on farming insights handed down through their families quite like they used to, or even on last year’s personal experiences.

Learn more about the Call for Code Global Challenge.