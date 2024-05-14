Public utility holding company

The company led the migration project itself, dedicating a skilled team to steer the systems integration work. To augment the capabilities of its internal resources, the company decided to call in assistance from external providers to deliver specialist expertise at key points throughout the project.

“Our teams have built up excellent knowledge of Oracle applications and other enterprise systems over the years, and we knew that they would be the best people to drive this project,” says the Chief Information Officer.

“At the same time, we recognized that they did not necessarily have the specialist knowledge required to complete some of the more technical aspects of the migration, which led us to seek an external provider who could help fill these skill gaps.”

The company selected IBM Services as one of its key partners: “We established a very flexible contract with IBM Services, which allowed us to fill key roles on our migration project as and when needed. When we identified a need for a certain set of skills, our program manager would contact the IBM project manager to outline our requirements, and they would assign a suitable resource for as long as we required—the process couldn’t have been easier.



“IBM Services ended up filling a number of key roles on the project, including the technical configuration lead, chief architects and programming experts.”



With IBM Services providing expert guidance and support throughout the project, the company was able to steer a successful migration, consolidating its new acquisition on the Oracle Utilities CC&B system.



“This was our first engagement with IBM Services and we have been very impressed with the quality of the resources they have provided,” comments the Chief Information Officer. “Working with IBM has been a great experience—their consultants have excellent knowledge of Oracle applications and took a very professional and disciplined approach to the project.



“With support from IBM Services, we were able to guide a smooth migration and go live without any issues, achieving our goal of a seamless transition. This total system changeover, including helping our acquired customers understand their newly designed bills, was accomplished successfully while maintaining overall customer satisfaction scores.”



Additionally, IBM re-platformed the company’s enterprise integration architecture onto Oracle Fusion Middleware solutions. Once again, the IBM Services team provided key staff augmentation services, re-engineering dozens of integrations between the Oracle Utilities CC&B platform and other enterprise systems—including IBM® Maximo® Asset Management, used to track and manage assets across its vast distribution network.



“We found the IBM team’s expertise around Oracle Fusion Middleware to be a great advantage,” says the Chief Information Officer. “By drawing on their design skills and architecture expertise, we have enhanced our integration layer to build better connections between our enterprise applications. Everything now works together much more reliably, and we can make sure that information on customers, assets and operations flows seamlessly across the organization.”