The primary goal of global server load balancing is to enhance application performance, reliability and availability. GSLB makes sure that user requests are routed to the best possible data center based on factors like server load, proximity to the user and network conditions.

Global load balancing differs from standard load balancing, which balances local traffic and is a standard requirement for all enterprises. Standard load balancing prevents specific back-end resources from being overloaded and optimizes performance across local servers and services within a single cloud or on-premises data center.

GSLB provides load balancing for load balancers, typically those operating in large, distributed enterprises with massive global footprints that manage high-volume data throughput. It prevents local and regional load balancers that operate in multicloud environments—and those orchestrating workloads between clouds and on-premises infrastructures—from being overloaded, optimizing performance across global servers and services.

