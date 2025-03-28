Event-driven architecture vs. event streaming

Both event-driven architecture and event streaming center around events. Events are records of something that occurred, such as a mouse click, keystroke or loading a program. The difference in the platforms is in how the events are received.

Event-driven architecture publishes a single-purpose event that another application or service can use to perform one or more actions in turn.

publishes a single-purpose event that another application or service can use to perform one or more actions in turn. Event-streaming services like Apache Kafka and Confluent publish streams of events to a broker. Consumers of event-streaming platforms can access each stream and consume their preferred events, and those events are then retained by the broker.

It’s important to note that event-streaming platforms offer certain characteristics a broker does not — event-streaming platform records are persistent, allowing applications to process historical data as well as real-time data without the threat of deletion by a broker. And event-streaming platforms can be used for both simple and complex event processing, allowing event consumers to process and perform actions based on the result immediately.