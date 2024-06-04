BPO entails contracting an external service provider to fulfill a business function or process. BPO is sometimes referred to as information technology-enabled services (ITES) because in the modern world, outsourced processes are often reliant on IT.

BPO was first used in the manufacturing industry, where firms gained efficiencies by outsourcing business tasks for supply chain management. Today, BPO services are used in healthcare, asset management, energy, pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and other industries as companies use new and innovative ways to improve customer experience and gain competitive advantages.

Generally, companies outsource non-core business functions—tasks that, while essential to the business, are not part of its core value proposition—that are similar across companies and industries. These include back-office functions (internal business functions) like accounting, IT services, sourcing, procurement, quality assurance and human resources management. Front-office (customer-facing) roles like sales, marketing or customer support are included as well. These roles are also using newer technologies such as chatbots.

Traditionally, companies have outsourced functions mainly to cut costs, save time and improve performance. These benefits remain the primary drivers of the BPO market, but the trend toward digital transformation has more firms looking beyond cost-saving strategies. There is now an increased focus on access to technology and expertise that are not available in-house.