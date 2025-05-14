Operationalizing browser exploits to bypass Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC)

My first goal was to establish a “ground truth” – replicating the exact environment where the exploit is known to work. Then, I could examine the differences between that version and the version I was targeting to understand what was going wrong.

Most of the public V8 exploits that I found targeted Linux. So I started by compiling V8 on Linux, checking out the exact commit that the public exploit I chose was targeting. I then ran the exploit to make sure it worked. Thankfully, it did. I now had my ground truth.

From there, I compiled the version of V8 that I was targeting (the same as used by the Electron app) but on Linux. The exploit didn’t work right off the bat. The benefit of building a project yourself is that you can have as much introspection into the code as you need. In particular, V8 has d8, the standalone shell for the V8 JavaScript engine, primarily used for testing, debugging and running JavaScript and WebAssembly code outside of a browser or Node.js environment. d8 has internal debug features enabled with the --allow-natives-syntax flag. In particular, %DebugPrint(value), which prints the internal tagged representation of the value inside the V8 engine, including its address in memory.

With this, I could print the addresses of objects of interest and adjust the hardcoded offsets of the public exploit. Now I was getting somewhere. I just needed to port my exploit over to Windows.

Compiling an older version of V8 on Windows gave me a lot of headaches. I needed to fix a bunch of problems with dependencies, so I did some dubious internal code modifications. The details escape me now -- my brain has blocked them out for my own protection. After hours of struggling, I was finally able to compile the version I needed! To my surprise, the Linux modified exploit worked on Windows with no adjustments.

Now, all that was left was to test the exploit on the Electron app and hold my breath... Oops, didn’t work! But why?

At first, I was hopeful because the target did crash. After all, I hadn’t adapted the Linux payload for Windows, so I couldn’t expect anything interesting to happen. In order to confirm the behavior, I changed the exploit payload to execute at address 0x4141414141. This is a common technique exploit writers use to be able to see/prove they have obtained control of the program by controlling the instruction pointer address. However, after looking at the crash in WinDbg, I wasn’t seeing what I wanted. I was getting a segmentation fault when overwriting the targeted function pointer.

Remember that Electron cherry-picking V8 commits stuff I was talking about before? It turns out that even though the app was vulnerable to the bug I was using to exploit, the sandbox escape method the public exploit used was already patched via cherry pick. If you aren’t familiar with the V8 sandbox/memory cage, you can read about it here. Essentially, it’s a way to make V8 exploitation more difficult in the case of a vulnerability.

In order to realize what was happening, I needed to again build the targeted version of V8, this time applying the cherry-picked patches. In addition to the security patches, Node.js also applies specific Node.js patches to the version of V8 that Electron uses. It took me a long time to realize that I even needed to do this, as how Electron and Node.js deal with their various dependencies wasn’t immediately clear.

After a day or two of trying to make sure the version of V8 I was compiling was *identical* to my target and also reading up on recent sandbox escape techniques, I made progress. I was able to find an escape technique that would work for my target. After adjusting the exploit, I was finally able to crash the app with control of the instruction pointer. A sweet victory, I saw the end in sight...