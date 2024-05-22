22 May 2024
As generative AI proliferates, data volume continues to expand exponentially, with aggregate data stored set to grow over 250% in the next 5 years. Organizations must take advantage of this data to train, test and refine AI, but they must also prioritize governance and security as they do so.
Coupling IBM watsonx™, a portfolio of AI products, with Red Hat® OpenShift® and IBM infrastructure solutions helps organizations govern and secure both their data and their AI models without compromising performance. See how industry leaders use IBM technology and expertise to manage trusted data in hybrid environments—in the cloud, on premises, at the edge—seamlessly and securely fueling their ambitions for AI.
Speakers:
o Ric Lewis, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure, IBM
o Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, IBM Consulting, IBM
o Tyler Derr, Chief Technology Officer, Broadridge Financial Solutions Ltd.
o Thomas Baumann, Data Evangelist, Swiss Mobiliar
o Byron Schmidt, Head of Cloud | RISE Strategic Customer Program, SAP SE
o Brian Shield, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Boston Red Sox | Fenway Sports Management
