Large Language Models (LLMs) can be proprietary to a given company, or open source and free for anyone to access and modify. While proprietary LLMs are often larger, the benefits of transparency, fine-tuning, and community contributions make open source an attractive alternative. Both proprietary and open source LLMs share risks, including inaccuracies, bias, and security concerns. In this video, Master Inventor Martin Keen covers the tradeoffs so you can make an informed decision of which option is best for you.