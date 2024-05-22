Generative AI is moving from experimentation to production. In this session, learn how to create business value with responsible AI using watsonx™, an AI and data platform for generative AI and machine learning. With watsonx, you can train foundation models with your own trusted data and apply governance and guardrails, empowering you to use AI responsibly across business processes, streamlining key workflows and managing compliance with a multitude of emerging AI regulations. Learn from examples of how IBM® enables various businesses to multiply the impact of responsible AI and seize new opportunities for growth.
Speakers:
o Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software, IBM
o Ritika Gunnar, General Manager, Product Management, Data and AI, IBM
o Elías Zamora Sillero, Chief Data Officer, Sevilla FC
o Toomas Römer, VP of Engineering, Bolt
o Howie Liu, Cofounder/CEO, Airtable
o Mrinal Manohar, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Casper Labs
