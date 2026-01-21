Generate unit tests for Python code with watsonx Code Assistant

In modern software development, writing Python code is only the first step. Ensuring correctness, reliability and maintainability require thorough unit testing.
Python provides built-in tools such as the unittest module, allowing developers to import unittest and structure test.py files effectively. For complex or enterprise-level applications, writing unit tests manually can be time-consuming and prone to human error. Watsonx Code Assistant® (WCA) further enhances this workflow by helping developers write unit tests automatically, creating unittest.TestCase classes and generating test suites to cover both normal and edge scenarios.
Unit testing plays a critical role in validating Python functions, methods and individual pieces of code by ensuring they behave as expected under different scenarios.
By isolating these errors at the unit level, developers can quickly locate the source of the problem and correct it with minimal impact.
Consistent unit testing promotes reusable and well-structured code, standardized test modules and reliable CI/CD integration. Overall, it reduces defects, improves Python code quality and enhances development productivity.
Prompt given to WCA:
Generate unit tests by using Python unittest framework for the following function for normal cases, edge cases and error scenarios.
Before we begin to use watsonx Code Assistant (WCA), ensure that the following prerequisites are completed.
Step 1: Install Visual Studio Code
Watsonx Code Assistant is available as an extension for Visual Studio Code.
Step 2: Install Python
For Python development and unit test generation,
Step 3: Install the watsonx Code Assistant extension
Use this link https://w3.ibm.com/w3publisher/wca-ibm/download/vscode for installation details and once installed, the extension is available within Visual Studio Code.
Step 4: Choose a backend (cloud or local)
Before configuring watsonx Code Assistant, it is important to understand the differences between cloud and local backends.
Why choose cloud versus local?
4.1 Cloud backend
4.2 Local backend
After selecting the wanted backend, restart Visual Studio Code to ensure that the configuration is applied successfully.
Step 5: Configure watsonx Code Assistant
Step 6: Create or open a project
Step 7: Verify installation
If the assistant responds successfully, the setup is complete.
Note for enterprise readers: Performance and data privacy
Watsonx Code Assistant (WCA) relies on VS Code editor APIs to provide context aware features such as code explanation, refactoring and unit test generation. These APIs are available for standard source code files like .py, .java and .js.
Jupyter Notebooks (.ipynb) use a kernel-based execution model and a notebook-specific interface that does not expose the same editor-level APIs. Because of this architectural difference, WCA cannot attach to or operate within individual notebook cells. As a result, the assistant is not visible in .ipynb files and this behavior is expected.
Developer tip:
For data science workflows, use WCA in .py files to generate or modify code and unit tests, then execute or validate that logic interactively in Jupyter Notebooks.
Watsonx Code Assistant (WCA) automates the creation of Python unit tests. The generated tests are executed by using Python’s unittest framework, providing a clear separation between test generation and test execution within the testing lifecycle.
Step-by-step workflow to generate and run unit tests
Step 1: Open a Python source file
Open a .py file in VS Code that contains one or more Python functions (for example, add() or divide()).
Step 2: Select the target function
Highlight the function for which you want to generate unit tests.
Step 3: Generate unit tests by using WCA
From the editor or command palette, select watsonx Code Assistant → Generate unit tests.
Step 4: Review the generated test file
WCA analyses the selected function and generates a test file (for example, test_calculator.py) that includes
No manual test creation is required.
Step 5: Run the generated tests
Run the generated tests by using Python’s unittest framework and python -m unittest. Python is responsible for executing the tests, while WCA is responsible for generating them.
1. Functions
Functions are the core building blocks of python code. Each function should be validated with unit tests to ensure that it produces the correct output for valid inputs, handles edge cases and raises appropriate exceptions when necessary. Testing functions is essential in both small scripts and large codebases, where multiple pieces of code interact.
2. Testcase class
A testcase class is a subclass of unittest.Testcase and serves to group related test methods. Testcase classes help organize test code, making it readable, maintainable and modular. Each test method within a testcase class typically tests a single function or a specific scenario.
3. Assertions
Assertions are used to verify that code behaves as expected. Python’s unittest module provides multiple assert methods:
Well-crafted assert statements allow developers to catch failed tests early and improve the reliability of the Python codebase.
4. Test fixtures
Test fixtures manage setup and teardown routines before and after test runs:
Fixtures ensure tests run in a controlled and consistent environment, preventing side effects between test functions and reducing debugging complexity.
5. Test suite and test runner
A test suite is a collection of testcase classes or individual test functions, organized to run together. The test runner executes the suite, producing a verbose output to highlight test passes and failed tests, including detailed traceback logs.
The two most commonly used frameworks are unittest and pytest, each suited to different development needs.
1. unittest module
The unittest module is Python’s built-in framework for unit testing and is part of the standard library.
Key features include:
When to use unittest:
unittest is well suited for enterprise and large-scale projects that require a structured, standardized and widely supported testing approach. It provides a clear separation between production code and test code, making it easier to maintain and govern large Python codebases.
2. pytest framework
pytest is a popular third-party testing framework known for its simplicity and flexibility.
Key features include:
When to use pytest:
pytest is ideal for rapid prototyping, data-driven testing and experimentation, particularly in data science and analytics workflows where fast iteration and parameterized tests are common.
Summary: Choosing the right framework
Watsonx Code Assistant (WCA) provides a major boost in efficiency for writing unit tests:
Automation with WCA ensures that even large codebases are systematically tested without requiring manual effort, allowing developers to focus on software development rather than writing repetitive tests.
Following these best practices ensures that the Python testing workflow is reliable, repeatable and maintainable across teams and projects.
Even with automation, understanding debugging is essential for high-quality Python code:
Proper debugging complements unit testing, helping maintain reliability across Python projects.
These advanced strategies enhance coverage, reduce failed tests and simplify debugging, ensuring robust and scalable software development practices.
Unit tests can be applied in diverse scenarios:
Automated unit test generation with WCA ensures comprehensive coverage and reduces manual effort in all these use cases.
Integrating unit tests into CI/CD pipelines (for example, with GitHub) ensures that every test file, test case and test method is automatically validated as part of the development workflow.
Key benefits include
This integration transforms unit testing from a manual activity into an automated, repeatable and scalable process.
For enterprise environments, integrating unit tests into CI/CD pipelines also supports:
By embedding unit testing into CI/CD pipelines, organizations can align software quality practices with enterprise governance, compliance and operational standards.
Watsonx Code Assistant empowers developers to streamline and standardize Python unit testing by enabling:
By leveraging WCA, developers can focus more on application logic while maintaining reliable, maintainable and scalable test suites across both small and enterprise projects.
Developer tips and best practices
See how to connect the data tier of your architecture to containerized application tiers using FlashSystem and Red Hat OpenShift — ensuring performance, resilience, and scalability.
Get in-depth guidance on designing, implementing, and tuning IBM DS8A00 storage systems. Learn how to streamline I/O, ensure high availability, and strengthen disaster recovery in mission-critical environments.
Explore the architecture and concepts behind IBM Storage Ceph. Learn how to design a massively scalable, self-healing data layer that supports AI workloads, consolidates storage, and lowers costs across multi-tier applications.
IDC insights on how parallel file systems boost throughput and reliability in the data tier for high-demand, multi-tier applications.
Learn how analytics in the data tier can inform application logic and front-end experiences for smarter decision-making.
Explore real-world examples of generative AI adoption in industries like finance and supply chain. Learn how these systems are supported by modern, layered architecture.
A fully managed, single-tenant service for developing and delivering Java applications.
Use DevOps software and tools to build, deploy and manage cloud-native apps across multiple devices and environments.
Cloud application development means building once, iterating rapidly and deploying anywhere.
Discover how teams are accelerating app modernization with generative AI. Learn how to evolve legacy stacks and improve performance across every tier of your architecture.