Generate unit tests for Python code with watsonx Code Assistant

1. Functions

Functions are the core building blocks of python code. Each function should be validated with unit tests to ensure that it produces the correct output for valid inputs, handles edge cases and raises appropriate exceptions when necessary. Testing functions is essential in both small scripts and large codebases, where multiple pieces of code interact.

2. Testcase class

A testcase class is a subclass of unittest.Testcase and serves to group related test methods. Testcase classes help organize test code, making it readable, maintainable and modular. Each test method within a testcase class typically tests a single function or a specific scenario.

3. Assertions

Assertions are used to verify that code behaves as expected. Python’s unittest module provides multiple assert methods:

assertequal: Verifies equality between expected and actual values.

assertfalse: Ensures that a condition is false.

assertin: Checks whether an element exists within a collection.

assertis: Confirms that two objects are the same instance.

assertraises: Ensures that a specific exception is raised, useful for error handling and validation of typeerror or assertionerror scenarios.

Well-crafted assert statements allow developers to catch failed tests early and improve the reliability of the Python codebase.

4. Test fixtures

Test fixtures manage setup and teardown routines before and after test runs:

setupclass: Prepares the resources needed for all tests in a testcase class.

teardown: Cleans up resources after each test or after the entire suite runs.

Fixtures ensure tests run in a controlled and consistent environment, preventing side effects between test functions and reducing debugging complexity.

5. Test suite and test runner

A test suite is a collection of testcase classes or individual test functions, organized to run together. The test runner executes the suite, producing a verbose output to highlight test passes and failed tests, including detailed traceback logs.

unittest.main: Provides a simple command-line interface to run test suites automatically.

Test discovery: Automatically finds test.py files and test functions across the codebase, streamlining unit testing for large projects.

Using test suites and test runners, developers can maintain comprehensive test coverage for all functions, subclasses and pieces of code, ensuring correctness across the Python codebase.

import unittest

from calculator import add, divide



# 1. Functions example

class TestFunctions(unittest.TestCase):

def test_add_function(self):

self.assertEqual(add(2, 3), 5)



def test_divide_function(self):

self.assertEqual(divide(10, 2), 5)

with self.assertRaises(ValueError):

divide(10, 0)

# 2. Testcase class example

class TestMath(unittest.TestCase):

def test_basic(self):

self.assertTrue(10 > 5)

# 3. Assertions examples

class TestAssertions(unittest.TestCase):

def test_assertions(self):

self.assertEqual(add(2, 2), 4)

self.assertFalse(False)

self.assertIn(3, [1, 2, 3])

self.assertIs(None, None)

with self.assertRaises(ValueError):

divide(10, 0)

# 4. Test fixtures example

class TestUser(unittest.TestCase):

@classmethod

def setUpClass(cls):

cls.sample_data = {“name”: “John”, “age”: 30}

def test_name(self):

self.assertEqual(self.sample_data[“name”], “John”)

@classmethod

def tearDownClass(cls):

cls.sample_data = None

# 5. Test suite and runner example

class TestSuiteExample(unittest.TestCase):

def test_add_suite(self):

self.self.assertEqual(add(5, 5), 10)

def suite():

suite = unittest.TestSuite()

suite.addTest(TestFunctions(“test_add_function”))

suite.addTest(TestFunctions(“test_divide_function”))

suite.addTest(TestMath(“test_basic”))

suite.addTest(TestAssertions(“test_assertions”))

suite.addTest(TestUser(“test_name”))

suite.addTest(TestSuiteExample(“test_add_suite”))

return suite

if __name__ == “__main__”:

runner = unittest.TextTestRunner()

runner.run(suite())

