Companies and organizations seeking more sustainable energy sources have a number of ways to procure renewable energy. They can invest in and install their own equipment, from solar panels to wind turbines, for on-site generation. Many utilities offer the option for companies to purchase green power by paying a premium for electricity generated from renewable sources. Other companies use power purchase agreements (PPAs), or long-term agreements with renewable electricity producers, such as solar power plants or wind farms. These offer cost savings for the purchaser and stability for the provider.

They’re using that renewable energy for a wide variety of things, including:

Powering operations: In manufacturing, wind energy and solar power are fueling warehouses and factories. In the agriculture sector, innovations such as solar-powered irrigation systems are reducing reliance on fossil fuels and decreasing operating costs. And as growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other new technologies increase demand for energy-intensive data centers, major tech companies are using renewable power sources to limit their environmental impact.

Optimizing energy efficiency: Companies are also investing in technologies to optimize their energy use and further reduce their carbon emissions. By integrating smart grids and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, businesses can better manage their energy use.

Building sustainable supply chains: Companies are looking beyond their own operations to their supply chains, recognizing that they can make a significant impact on Scope 3 emissions. They are increasingly requiring their suppliers to use renewable energy and adopt energy-efficient practices.

Meeting compliance and sustainability reporting requirements: Using renewable energy can help businesses meet mandatory reporting requirements and contribute to local and international goals in the fight against climate change.

Enhancing brand reputation: More and more consumers prefer to support businesses that prioritize sustainability and offer green products. By harnessing renewable energy, companies can position themselves as leaders in their industry and attract environmentally conscious customers.

Creating new income streams: Businesses that generate more renewable energy than they consume can sell the surplus back to the grid through feed-in tariffs or net metering arrangements. They can also earn Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) for the power they generate. Some are adopting an “Energy as a Service” (EaaS) model, opening up opportunities to manage energy systems and efficiency for other companies.