What is load forecasting?

Load forecasting methods begin with historical load data collection. This includes data from the many factors that can affect electricity use, including weather data (temperature, humidity, wind speed), time of day, calendar variables (seasons, holidays, weekday versus weekend) and demographic factors (population density, economic activity). Load forecasting takes all of these data sets into account to create a comprehensive picture of energy demand.

Once data is collected, a forecasting model is developed. Some examples of models used for load forecasting include:

Regression models : Linear regression models are often used for long-term load forecasting. They relate the load demand to variables like weather conditions and economic indicators.

Time series models : Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average (ARIMA) and similar models are popular for short-term load forecasting. They rely on past load data to predict future demand.

Artificial intelligence (AI) models: Neural networks and support vector machines are increasingly used due to their ability to model complex non-linear relationships. Deep learning models can further improve forecasting accuracy by automatically extracting relevant features from the dataset.

The forecasting model is trained using a portion of the historical data and tested for validation. Performance metrics such as Mean Absolute Percentage Error (MAPE) are used to evaluate the accuracy of the forecasts.

Once the model is validated and fine-tuned, it can generate future load forecasts. These forecasts can then be used for operational planning, energy management and other decision-making activities. This is an ongoing and adaptive process: As new data becomes available, the models usually require updates or retraining to remain accurate.