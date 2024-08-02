Before there were Internet-connected umbrellas and juicers, water bottles and factories — before there was even a modern Internet — there was a humble Coke machine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that could report its contents through a network. Though it was primitive by today’s standards, it holds a unique distinction: It was, as far as anyone knows, the world’s first IoT device.

Necessity, as always, was the mother of invention. One day in the early 1980s, David Nichols, a graduate student in Carnegie Mellon University’s computer science department, was in his office on campus at Wean Hall craving a soda. But his office was “a relatively long way” from the building’s Coke machine, and considering his fellow students’ substantial caffeine habits, Nichols knew there was a good chance it would be empty — or that, if the machine had recently been refilled, the sodas inside would be tragically warm.

“Suddenly, I remembered tales of the Prancing Pony [the first computer-controlled vending machine] at Stanford and realized that we didn’t have to put up with this, that we had the technology,” Nichols later recalled.

Nichols wrote a few friends about his idea to track the machine’s contents remotely and put an end to unsatisfying soda runs once and for all. Soon, two other students — Mike Kazar and Ivor Durham — and a research engineer at the university, John Zsarnay, began working alongside him to make it happen.

The key to determining the contents of the Coke machine from afar was keeping close tabs on its lights. The machine had six columns of glass soda bottles. When someone purchased a Coke, a red indicator light for the corresponding column would flash for a few seconds before turning back off. When a column was empty, the light stayed on until the sodas were replaced.

Kazar wrote a program for the gateway that checked the status of each column’s light a few times per second. If a light transitioned from off to on but then went off again a few seconds later, it knew that a Coke had been purchased. If the light stayed on more than five seconds, it assumed the column was empty. When the light went back off, the program knew that two cold Cokes — which were always held in the machine in reserve — were now available for purchase, while the rest of the bottles were still warm. The program tracked how many minutes the bottles had been in the machine after restocking. After three hours, the bottles simply registered as “cold.”

Finally, the group added code to the main computer’s finger program, which allowed anyone on a computer connected to the ARPANET — or anyone connected to Carnegie Mellon’s local Ethernet — to access information about the machine. With a few simple keystrokes, they could find out if there were any Cokes in the machine, and, if so, which ones were cold.

“I never used it, except to see if it was working,” Kazar told Industrious. “I never liked Coke.”