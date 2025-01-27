gRPC vs. REST

In the great atlas of the internet, application programming interfaces (APIs) are the roadways that connect cities, towns, beaches and other destinations. APIs enable software applications to communicate with each other to exchange data, features and functionality. A 2023 Imperva report found that about 71% of internet traffic consisted of API calls, showing just how vital this technology is to the working of modern applications and enterprises.

It’s no wonder that understanding how to build an API is a fundamental skill for most developers. But, as befits such an important infrastructure, there are multiple varieties.

To extend our metaphor, a 12-lane superhighway isn’t “better” than a single-lane surface road; that superhighway would destroy the fabric of an urban neighborhood and that surface road would be a disaster in a high-traffic area. Different architectural styles for building APIs, such as REST and gRPC, are the same way: each has strengths and weaknesses and understanding those strengths and weaknesses is vital to the creation of a healthy infrastructure.