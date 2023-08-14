How generative AI correlates IT and business objectives to maximize business outcomes

The effective use of IT resources to support business goals can be a game changer for any organization. But significant challenges delay the integration of transformative technology into business processes. Business owners often grapple with the frustrating reality of discovering IT issues impacting their operations only after customer complaints have arisen, leaving them with little opportunity to mitigate problems proactively. The lack of timely awareness hinders swift issue resolution and leads to a disconnect between the IT team’s efforts and the overall organizational business objectives. This disconnect is exacerbated further by the necessity of using multiple vendor support teams for problem resolution, siphoning time and resources away from core business functions.

The transformative potential of generative AI technology, along with strategic implementation and collaboration, can bridge the gap between IT and business objectives to drive continued success and ensure your organization delivers targeted business outcomes.

Breakthroughs in generative AI powered by large language models (LLMs) continue to inspire new solutions that help companies overcome these longstanding organizational challenges. These breakthroughs come hot on the heels of evolutionary leaps in IT and cloud technologies that enable enterprise businesses across industries to grow at scale, expand into new markets and find new pathways to success. Chief among these advancements is improvement in hybrid cloud technology, which makes it easier to deploy, manage and secure applications across multiple cloud environments.

However, an extensive hybrid cloud estate can quickly become a complicated one that IT teams must spend significant time observing to ensure security and operationality. Many organizational IT networks host tens of thousands of applications operating within their hybrid cloud network. With this many applications, it becomes a significant challenge for IT operations to focus on achieving desired business outcomes. Every application creates a signal that IT professionals need to observe and understand quickly to determine application and network health, so they can react if something negatively impacts business performance. In a complex hybrid cloud IT landscape, it is difficult to correlate IT operations to business outcomes and take proactive actions.