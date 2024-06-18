It’s the burning question for today’s CIOs: what do you spend your IT budget on?

Cloud costs were already a challenge—in a recent survey, 24% estimated (this link resides outside of ibm.com) they wasted software spend. The explosion of generative AI makes it critical for organizations to consider frameworks like FinOps and technology business management (TBM) (this link resides outside of ibm.com) for visibility and accountability of all tech spend.

But what does this all mean in practice? How can organizations shift to a more disciplined, value-driven approach to IT spend? What is the impact of generative AI in this space?

To help answer these questions, we asked Declan Coombs (this link resides outside of ibm.com) a Partner for the Cloud & Technology Advisory Practice at IBM®. Declan has 20+ years of experience in helping organizations get more value from their tech and cloud transformation efforts.