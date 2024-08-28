How ERP is breaking down silos and driving sustainable change

While many organizations have established environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and made ESG commitments, driven by purpose and emerging regulatory requirements, they face several challenges when making the transition from ambition to action.

A recent IBM study found that global executives cite inadequate data (41%) as the biggest obstacle to their ESG progress, followed by regulatory barriers (39%), inconsistent standards (37%) and inadequate skills (36%). The impacts of data challenges are becoming visible to company stakeholders, with consumers making purchasing — and even employment — decisions based on a company’s progress toward their ESG goals.

Those who have committed to closing the green gap (link resides outside ibm.com) have embraced sustainability-focused processes and are reaping the benefits. If data is a key barrier to success, then companies should consider implementing an environmental strategy that encompasses an all-in organizational commitment to specific targeted outcomes and leverages technology to accelerate and track progress.

Another recent study from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) and SAP surveyed 2,125 senior executives involved in their organizations’ environmental sustainability strategies. The study yielded a surprising result: organizations that outperform their competition in both environmental and financial outcomes also boast the most deeply engaged enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

ERP is the technology of record, touching virtually every organizational business process. It can connect financial and environmental goals, keeping metrics accountable and accessible. When implemented in conjunction with other systems, ERP enables cost transparency and visibility—allowing environmental, regulatory and business-critical decisions to be made with improved consistency and reliability.