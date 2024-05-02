What is environmental justice?

In many ways, the environmental justice movement was born from the US civil rights movement of the 1960s. Many of the organizations and leaders who participated in the Warren County protests were also involved in the civil rights movement. Often, these leaders were affiliated with African-American churches, such as the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the United Church of Christ.

The term environmental racism was defined by civil rights leader Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. He defined the phrase as “the intentional selection for waste facilities in communities that are primarily populated by people of color and low-income and migrant workers”.

The overlap between the two movements exists because residents in America’s most polluted environments, such as the case of Warren County, are statistically more likely to be people of color and those living in poverty. These areas typically have lower property values due to a history of “redlining”, the practice of denying loans and insurance to communities of color. Redlining leads to more communities of color living in areas with increased environmental risk. Residents also face increased health risks, like higher rates of asthma, cancer and other illnesses.

In response to the Warren County protests, the Commission for Racial Justice studied the placement of hazardous waste facilities in the US, finding that race was the most important factor in predicting the placement of these sites. Also, the 1983 Government Accounting Office (GAO) study showed that three-quarters of the hazardous waste landfill sites in eight southeastern states were in primarily lower-income, Black and Latino communities.2