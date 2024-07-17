CMMSs help medical facilities thrive in the face of labor shortages

A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) is a type of facility management software that maintains a comprehensive database of information about an organization’s maintenance operations, helping maintenance workers do their jobs more efficiently and enabling managers to make smarter decisions.

A high-quality CMMS will help healthcare organizations plan, create, track and organize service requests, work orders and routine maintenance automatically, eliminating excessive task planning duties for limited BMET staff. CMMS platforms with accompanying software for mobile devices push access a step further, allowing users to track work orders and access maintenance activities remotely.

CMMS systems can help medical facilities do the following:

1. Improve operational efficiency

A CMMS is designed to automate many of the manual tasks (e.g., work order management, preventive maintenance scheduling, inventory management, workflow tracking, etc.) that can monopolize technicians’ time. Automating these often-tedious processes helps healthcare maintenance teams keep medical equipment in top shape so that medical staff has the equipment it needs when it needs it.

CMMS solutions also help maintenance teams prioritize tasks based on importance and time sensitivity, ensuring that the most critical tasks are completed first. When maintenance can effectively prioritize tasks, healthcare facilities can avoid equipment failures and downtime that negatively impact patient care.

2. Provide opportunities for employee training and knowledge sharing

As BMET availability shrinks, hospitals will need to find ways to work smarter (not harder). Modern CMMSs can include features that support training and knowledge sharing among technicians so that every member of the team is optimizing their talents. For instance, healthcare CMMS software can store manuals, how-to guides and troubleshooting documentation, helping less experienced technicians learn the basics faster and experienced technicians take on more complex tasks.

3. Monitor equipment and run diagnostics remotely

Many advanced CMMS systems offer remote monitoring capabilities, allowing technicians to collect real-time data, monitor equipment performance and diagnose issues without being physically present. This feature is particularly valuable when there’s a shortage of on-site technicians. Remote monitoring enables technicians to address problems promptly and from anywhere with mobile access to CMMS platforms, reducing the need for multiple site visits and optimizing their time and resources.

4. Optimize workforce scheduling

Computerized maintenance management software can facilitate optimized workforce scheduling, integrating factors like technician availability, skillsets and workload. By efficiently assigning tasks and routes, CMMS helps ensure that technicians are utilized effectively and that critical equipment maintenance and repairs are completed in a timely manner.

5. Coordinate suppliers and vendors

CMMS software streamlines communication with suppliers and vendors, helping BMETs track maintenance contracts, warranty information and service agreements. Supplier coordination features also ensure that facilities have the support they need and can leverage external expertise efficiently.

6. Implement asset lifecycle management

CMMS provides a comprehensive view of the entire lifecycle of medical assets, including equipment procurement, installation, maintenance and retirement. By tracking asset history, maintenance activities and performance data, CMMS enables smart decision-making about critical assets. Leveraging a strategic approach to asset maintenance can help facilities optimize how they use equipment and reduce excessive technician workload.

7. Analyze and report data

A CMMS platform can gather and analyze data on equipment performance, maintenance costs and technician productivity. An advanced CMMS takes it a step further by aggregating and displaying medical asset data according to a department’s specific needs.

Teams can build and view customizable reports, visualize trend data and monitor asset functionality to make troubleshooting and inventory management simpler. This information helps managers identify inefficiencies, improve processes and make staffing decisions with shortages in mind.

8. Maximize equipment uptime

In healthcare, functioning high-tech equipment can make a real difference in patient health outcomes, so maximizing asset uptime is crucial, especially when working with smaller technician cohorts. CMMS software allows BMET teams to implement predictive maintenance programs and track preventive maintenance tasks, shifting facilities from reactive to proactive maintenance strategies and minimizing asset breakdowns.

9. Maintain regulatory compliance

Healthcare assets have to comply with a range of stringent regulatory standards. A CMMS can help keep facilities compliant by offering comprehensive asset tracking and maintaining thorough records of inspections, maintenance tasks and repairs. These features—along with mobile apps that can send technicians real-time asset status notifications—help medical organizations easily provide documentation during audits so they can continue to serve patients in need.