Organizations face increased pressure to move to the cloud in a world of real-time metrics, microservices and APIs, all of which benefit from the flexibility and scalability of cloud computing. An examination of cloud capabilities and maturity is a key component of this digital transformation and cloud adoption presents tremendous upside. McKinsey believes it presents a USD 3 trillion opportunity (link resides outside of ibm.com) and nearly all of responding cloud leaders (99%) view the cloud as the cornerstone of their digital strategy, according to a Deloitte study (link resides outside of ibm.com).
A successful cloud strategy requires a comprehensive assessment of cloud maturity. This assessment is used to identify the actions—such as upgrading legacy tech and adjusting organizational workflows—that the organization needs to take to fully realize cloud benefits and pinpoint current shortcomings. CMMs are a great tool for this assessment.
There are many CMMs in practice and organizations must decide what works best for their business needs. A good starting point for many organizations is to engage in a three-phase assessment of cloud maturity using the following models: a cloud adoption maturity model, a cloud security maturity model and a cloud-native maturity model.
This maturity model helps measure an organization’s cloud maturity in aggregate. It identifies the technologies and internal knowledge that an organization has, how suited its culture is to embrace managed services, the experience of its DevOps team, the initiatives it can begin to migrate to cloud and more. Progress along these levels is linear, so an organization must complete one stage before moving to the next stage.
The optimization of security is paramount for any organization that moves to the cloud. The cloud can be more secure than on-premises data centers, thanks to robust policies and postures used by cloud providers. Prioritizing cloud security is important considering that public cloud-based breaches often take months to correct and can have serious financial and reputational consequences.
Cloud security represents a partnership between the cloud service provider (CSP) and the client. CSPs provide certifications on the security inherent in their offerings, but clients that build in the cloud can introduce misconfigurations or other issues when they build on top of the cloud infrastructure. So CSPs and clients must work together to create and maintain secure environments.
The Cloud Security Alliance, of which IBM® is a member, has a widely adopted (link resides outside of ibm.com) cloud security maturity model (CSMM). The model provides good foundation for organizations looking to better embed security into their cloud environments.
Organizations may not want or need to adopt the entire model, but can use whichever components make sense. The model’s five stages revolve around the organization’s level of security automation.
The first two maturity models refer more to an organization’s overall readiness; the cloud-native maturity model (CNMM) is used to evaluate an organization’s ability to create apps (whether built internally or through open source tooling) and workloads that are cloud-native. According to Deloitte (link resides outside of ibm.com), 87% of cloud leaders embrace cloud-native development.
As with other models, business leaders should first understand their business goals before diving into this model. These objectives will help determine what stage of maturity is necessary for the organization. Business leaders also need to look at their existing enterprise applications and decide which cloud migration strategy is most appropriate.
Most “lifted and shifted” apps can operate in a cloud environment but might not to reap the full benefits of cloud. Cloud mature organizations often decide it’s most effective to build cloud-native applications for their most important tools and services.
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation has put forth its own model.
An organization’s cloud maturity level dictates which benefits and to what degree it stands to gain from a move to the cloud. Not every organization will reach, or want to reach, the top level of maturity in each, or all, of the three models discussed here. However, it’s likely that organizations will find it difficult to compete without some level of cloud maturity, since 70% of workloads will be on the cloud by 2024, according to Gartner (link resides outside of ibm.com).
The more mature an organization’s cloud infrastructure, security and cloud-native application posture, the more the cloud becomes advantageous. With a thorough examination of current cloud capabilities and a plan to improve maturity moving forward, an organization can increase the efficiency of its cloud spend and maximize cloud benefits.
Cloud migration with IBM® Instana® Observability helps set organizations up for success at each phase of the migration process (plan, migrate, run) to make sure that applications and infrastructure run smoothly and efficiently. From setting performance baselines and right-sizing infrastructure to identifying bottlenecks and monitoring the end-user experience, Instana provides several solutions that help organizations create more mature cloud environments and processes.
However, migrating applications, infrastructure and services to cloud is not enough to drive a successful digital transformation. Organizations need an effective cloud monitoring strategy that uses robust tools to track key performance metrics—such as response time, resource utilization and error rates—to identify potential issues that could impact cloud resources and application performance.
Instana provides comprehensive, real-time visibility into the overall status of cloud environments. It enables IT teams to proactively monitor and manage cloud resources across multiple platforms, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.
The IBM Turbonomic® platform proactively optimizes the delivery of compute, storage and network resources across stacks to avoid overprovisioning and increase ROI. Whether your organization is pursuing a cloud-first, hybrid cloud or multicloud strategy, the Turbonomic platform’s AI-powered automation can help contain costs while preserving performance with automatic, continuous cloud optimization.
