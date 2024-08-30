Organizations face increased pressure to move to the cloud in a world of real-time metrics, microservices and APIs, all of which benefit from the flexibility and scalability of cloud computing. An examination of cloud capabilities and maturity is a key component of this digital transformation and cloud adoption presents tremendous upside. McKinsey believes it presents a USD 3 trillion opportunity (link resides outside of ibm.com) and nearly all of responding cloud leaders (99%) view the cloud as the cornerstone of their digital strategy, according to a Deloitte study (link resides outside of ibm.com).

A successful cloud strategy requires a comprehensive assessment of cloud maturity. This assessment is used to identify the actions—such as upgrading legacy tech and adjusting organizational workflows—that the organization needs to take to fully realize cloud benefits and pinpoint current shortcomings. CMMs are a great tool for this assessment.

There are many CMMs in practice and organizations must decide what works best for their business needs. A good starting point for many organizations is to engage in a three-phase assessment of cloud maturity using the following models: a cloud adoption maturity model, a cloud security maturity model and a cloud-native maturity model.