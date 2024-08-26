While this article can’t honor all the early pioneers of computing, there are two people whose lives and work need to be illuminated. Both had a direct connection to computing and the CPU:

Grace Hopper: Saluting “Grandma COBOL”

American Grace Brewster Hopper (1906-1992) weighed a mere 105 pounds when she enlisted in the US Navy—15 pounds under the required weight limit. And in one of US maritime history’s wisest decisions, the Navy gave an exemption and took her anyway.

What Grace Hopper lacked in physical size, she made up for with energy and versatile brilliance. She was a polymath of the first order: a gifted mathematician armed with twin Ph.D. degrees from Yale University in both mathematics and mathematical physics, a noted professor of mathematics at Vassar College, a pioneering computer scientist credited with writing a computer language and authoring the first computer manual, and a naval commander (at a time when women rarely rose above administrative roles in the military).

Because of her work on leading computer projects of her time, such as the development of the UNIVAC supercomputer after WWII, Hopper always seemed in the thick of the action, always at the right place at the right time. She had personally witnessed much of modern computing history. She was the person who originally coined the term “computer bug,” describing an actual moth that had become caught within a piece of computing equipment. (The original moth remains on display at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.)

During her experience working on the UNIVAC project (and later running the UNIVAC project for the Remington Rand Corporation), Hopper became frustrated that there was not a simpler programming language that could be used. So, she set about writing her own programming language, which famously came to be known as COBOL (an acronym for COmmon Business-Oriented Language).

Robert Noyce: The Mayor of Silicon Valley

Robert Noyce was a mover and shaker in the classic business sense—a person who could make amazing activity start happening just by showing up.

American Robert Noyce (1927-1990) was a whiz-kid boy inventor. He later channeled his intellectual curiosity into his undergrad collegiate work, especially after being shown two of the original transistors created by Bell Laboratories. By age 26, Noyce earned a Ph.D. in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

In 1959, he followed up on Jack Kilby’s 1958 invention of the first hybrid integrated circuit by making substantial tweaks to the original design. Noyce’s improvements led to a new kind of integrated circuits: the monolithic integrated circuit (also called the microchip), which was formulated using silicon. Soon the silicon chip became a revelation, changing industries and shaping society in new ways.

Noyce co-founded two hugely successful corporations during his business career: Fairchild Semiconductor Corporation (1957) and Intel (1968). He was the first CEO of Intel, which is still known globally for manufacturing processing chips.

His partner in both endeavors was Gordon Moore, who became famous for a prediction about the semiconductor industry that proved so reliable it has seemed almost like an algorithm. Called “Moore’s Law,” it posited that the number of transistors to be used within an integrated circuit reliably doubles about every two years.

While Noyce oversaw Intel, the company produced the Intel 4004, now recognized as the chip that launched the microprocessor revolution of the 1970s. The creation of the Intel 4004 involved a three-way collaboration between Intel’s Ted Hoff, Stanley Mazor and Federico Faggin, and it became the first microprocessor ever offered commercially.

Late in his tenure, the company also produced the Intel 8080—the company’s second 8-bit microprocessor, which first appeared in April 1974. Within a couple of years of that, the manufacturer was rolling out the Intel 8086, a 16-bit microprocessor.

During his illustrious career, Robert Noyce amassed 12 patents for various creations and was honored by three different US presidents for his work on integrated circuits and the massive global impact they had.