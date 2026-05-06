What is application scaling and how does it work?

The way an application is built—its application architecture—dictates its scaling ceiling. If the code is a giant, tangled web, scaling it horizontally becomes nearly impossible. To build a truly scalable application, modern teams have moved toward more modular patterns.

From monolith to microservices

In a traditional monolithic setup, every part of the app (the database, the UI, the logic) is bundled together. If only the “Payment” part of your app is busy, you still have to scale the entire app, which is inefficient.

A microservices architecture solves this issue by breaking the application into small, independent services that communicate through an API. This method allows for selective scaling. If your user base is browsing products but not checking out, you can scale the “Product catalog“ service across more nodes while keeping the “Checkout” service small, saving resources and costs.

Serverless and event-driven scaling

One of the most radical shifts in scaling is the move toward serverless computing. In this model, you don’t manage servers at all. Instead, you write small snippets of code called functions that run only when triggered by a specific event—like a user uploading a photo or hitting an API endpoint.

Because these functions are stateless, the cloud provider can spin up thousands of them instantly to meet a spike in demand, and then disappear when the work is done. This event-driven approach is the ultimate form of autoscaling, ensuring you pay only for the exact amount of compute power you use.

The role of the API

In these distributed environments, the API acts as the glue. Whether it’s connecting a mobile app to the backend or allowing two microservices to exchange data, a well-designed API ensures that as the number of services grows, the communication remains reliable and fast.