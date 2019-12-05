AI, machine learning and deep learning: What’s the difference?

Machine learning

Now we know that anything capable of mimicking human behavior is called AI. If we start to narrow down to the algorithms that can “think” and provide an answer or decision, we’re talking about a subset of AI called “machine learning.” Machine learning algorithms apply statistical methodologies to identify patterns in past human behavior and make decisions. They’re good at predicting, such as predicting if someone will default on a loan being requested, predicting your next online purchase and offering multiple products as a bundle, or predicting fraudulent behavior. They get better at their predictions every time they acquire new data. However, even though they can get better and better at predicting, they only explore data based on programmed data feature extraction; that is, they only look at data in the way we programmed them to do so. They don’t adapt on their own to look at data in a different way.

Deep learning

Going a step narrower, we can look at the class of algorithms that can learn on their own — the “deep learning” algorithms. Deep learning essentially means that, when exposed to different situations or patterns of data, these algorithms adapt. That’s right, they can adapt on their own, uncovering features in data that we never specifically programmed them to find, and therefore we say they learn on their own. This behavior is what people are often describing when they talk about AI these days.

Is deep learning a new capability?

Deep learning algorithms are not new. They use techniques developed decades ago. I’m a computer engineer, and I recall having programmed deep learning algorithms in one of my university classes. Back then, my AI programs had to run for days to give me an answer, and most of the time it wasn’t very precise. There are a few reasons why:

Deep learning algorithms are based on neural networks, which require a lot of processing power to get trained — processing power that didn’t exist back when I was in school.

Deep learning algorithms require lots of data to get trained, and I didn’t have that much data back then.

So, even though the concepts have been around, it wasn’t until recently that we could really put deep learning to good use.

What has changed since then? We now have the computing power to process neural networks much faster, and we have tons of data to use as training data to feed these neural networks.

Figure 2 depicts a little bit of history of the excitement around AI.