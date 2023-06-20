The Hybrid Cloud Forecast: A podcast with IBM Fellows

Quite a few of my episodes are with a researcher. Maybe that’s because IBM Research has a significant number of IBM Fellows, or maybe it is because they all work on very interesting things. Regardless, it’s very interesting for me (and hopefully for the podcast listeners) to learn about the various areas of research these people are involved in.

One question I often ask them is the balancing act between wanting to explore and investigate the world—which ultimately drives every researcher I have ever met—with the need to commercialize and monetize the outcomes.

Moreover, I heard some insights about how you prioritize your areas of interest and expertise, when you give up on what looks like a lost cause, and what characteristics they are looking for in young and aspiring researchers to follow in their footsteps.

As far as the topics of research go, it showed me the broad spectrum of technologies in which IBM is engaged. It covers hardware and software, of course, but a significant part is research into topics related to artificial intelligence (AI). Specifically, generative AI (that is, AI using large language models or foundation models) has been a center of attention in IBM Research, lately. That also includes related work on AI governance. Besides that, there are many other forward-looking efforts, and I’ll mention climate change as one example.