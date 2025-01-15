It's Wimbledon finals week! In Episode 11 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Aaron Baughman, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Skyler Speakman. Today, we review how AI is providing insights throughout 1 of the most prestigious tennis tournaments and the future of AI in sports. Next, the experts break down the quality of ChatGPT for coding. Finally, how did scaling synthetic data create 1 billion personas?

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.