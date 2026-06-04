The world still runs on mainframes

To illustrate just how unwieldy a mainframe exit can be, Tarquinio offered an analogy. “Imagine that someone said the way to modernize the world would be to replace your phone with another phone. And that you have to move everything over to the new phone, app by app. Painful,” she said. “Now, imagine that [one of those apps] was the core app that ran your business, and how risky that would be.” Migrating from a mainframe platform to a piecemeal substitute would be at least that chaotic, Tarquinio said. Meanwhile, mainframes are designed “so that you don’t have to make that big leap,” she explained. “Wherever you are, you can modernize and have everything interact the way they need to, without risking everything.”

Some mainframe experts fear that enterprises might be underestimating the role that a large volume of information plays in the complexity of a system—something that mainframes were born to handle. Echoing the Gartner report, Catalano noted, “Mainframes give you a simple, unified approach to managing work at scale. Take the same amount of work and distribute it across thousands of small servers, [and] that just opens up a whole host of problems.” Moreover, curveballs like security updates and network configurations can “disrupt thousands of systems,” he said. “On the mainframe, it’s one-stop shopping—one place to touch, one update, one configuration change. And all of it can be done concurrently without impacting the work that is happening.”