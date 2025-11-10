Whose data breach is it anyway?

Why the hesitation to file a timely report? The general consensus among IBM experts seems to revolve around the feeling of uncertainty when it comes to investigating incidents in the compressed timespan allotted by the SEC, along with potential personal liability.

In 2004, the SEC shortened the original 15-day filing time to four, while increasing the number of incident types requiring disclosure. Since then, according to SEC filing records, the annual number of SEC 8-K forms filed has fallen by nearly half.

Additionally, incorrect, late or deceptive filing can leave execs personally liable for any damages. One notable instance involves the former Uber CISO Joe Sullivan, who allegedly attempted to conceal a 2016 data breach while under investigation for one that happened in 2014. In October 2022, a jury found Sullivan guilty of obstructing an FTC investigation of Uber and failing to report a felony and sentenced him to three years of probation.

“Personal liability can for sure affect the likelihood of breach reporting,” said Nick Bradley, a Security Consultant who leads IBM X-Force Incident Command, in an interview with IBM Think. “I think high-profile cases like the Uber CISO conviction set a precedent. I 100% believe in personal liability and responsibility, but I think we need to be careful that we don’t just turn CISOs into scapegoats.”

Larger organizations with global footprints, multiple divisions or international subsidiaries can also find it difficult to determine who is ultimately responsible for filing an 8-K form. “Let’s say the parent company is headquartered in the US, and this happened in Europe or in Asia; they’re going to have to wait quite a bit of time until the US gets into the office, finds out about it, starts reacting to it,” said Limor Kessem, Global Lead at IBM’s X-Force Cyber Crisis Management, in an interview with IBM Think. “And a lot of times, it creates problems and delays there.”

Filing an 8-K form, Bradley said, is useful for notifying affected individuals, companies and even law enforcement, depending on the nature and scale of the breach. “The disclosure should detail the incident’s nature, scope, potential impact, and steps taken for remediation and prevention of recurrence,” he said. The aim is to mitigate any legal, reputational and financial risks while being transparent with affected parties and regulators.