Unleashing the power of Presto: The Uber case study

Analyzing complex data types with Presto

As a digital native company, Uber continues to expand its use cases for Presto. For traditional analytics, they are bringing data discipline to their use of Presto. They ingest data in snapshots from operational systems. It lands as raw data in HDFS. Next, they build model data sets out of the snapshots, cleanse and deduplicate the data, and prepare it for analysis as Parquet files.

For more complex data types, Uber uses Presto’s complex SQL features and functions, especially when dealing with nested or repeated data, time-series data or data types like maps, arrays, structs and JSON. Presto also applies dynamic filtering that can significantly improve the performance of queries with selective joins by avoiding reading data that would be filtered by join conditions. For example, a parquet file can store data as BLOBS within a column. Uber users can run a Presto query that extracts a JSON file and filters out the data specified by the query. The caveat is that doing this defeats the purpose of the columnar state of a JSON file. It is a quick way to do the analysis, but it does sacrifice some performance.

Extending the analytical capabilities and use cases of Presto

To extend the analytical capabilities of Presto, Uber uses many out-of-the-box functions provided with the open source software. Presto provides a long list of functions, operators, and expressions as part of its open source offering, including standard functions, maps, arrays, mathematical, and statistical functions. In addition, Presto also makes it easy for Uber to define their own functions. For example, tied closely to their digital business, Uber has created their own geospatial functions.

Uber chose Presto for the flexibility it provides with compute separated from data storage. As a result, they continue to expand their use cases to include ETL, data science, data exploration, online analytical processing (OLAP), data lake analytics and federated queries.

Pushing the real-time boundaries of Presto

Uber also upgraded Presto to support real-time queries and to run a single query across data in motion and data at rest. To support very low latency use cases, Uber runs Presto as a microservice on their infrastructure platform and moves transaction data from Kafka into Apache Pinot, a real-time distributed OLAP data store, used to deliver scalable, real-time analytics.

According to the Apache Pinot website, “Pinot is a distributed and scalable OLAP (Online Analytical Processing) datastore, which is designed to answer OLAP queries with low latency. It can ingest data from offline batch data sources (such as Hadoop and flat files) as well as online data sources (such as Kafka). Pinot is designed to scale horizontally, so that it can handle large amounts of data. It also provides features like indexing and caching.”

This combination supports a high volume of low-latency queries. For example, Uber has created a dashboard called Restaurant Manager in which restaurant owners can look at orders in real time as they are coming into their restaurants. Uber has made the Presto query engine connect to real-time databases.

To summarize, here are some of the key differentiators of Presto that have helped Uber:

Speed and Scalability: Presto’s ability to handle massive amounts of data and process queries at lightning speed has accelerated Uber’s analytics capabilities. This speed is essential in a fast-paced industry where real-time decision-making is paramount.

Self-Service Analytics: Presto has democratized data access at Uber, allowing data scientists, analysts and business users to run their queries without relying heavily on engineering teams. This self-service analytics approach has improved agility and decision-making across the organization.

Data Exploration and Innovation: The flexibility of Presto has encouraged data exploration and experimentation at Uber. Data professionals can easily test hypotheses and gain insights from large and diverse datasets, leading to continuous innovation and service improvement.

Operational Efficiency: Presto has played a crucial role in optimizing Uber’s operations. From route optimization to driver allocation, the ability to analyze data quickly and accurately has led to cost savings and improved user experiences.

Federated Data Access: Presto’s support for federated queries has simplified data access across Uber’s various data sources, making it easier to harness insights from multiple data stores, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

Real-Time Analytics: Uber’s integration of Presto with real-time data stores like Apache Pinot has enabled the company to provide real-time analytics to users, enhancing their ability to monitor and respond to changing conditions rapidly.

Community Contribution: Uber’s active participation in the Presto open source community has not only benefited their own use cases but has also contributed to the broader development of Presto as a powerful analytical tool for organizations worldwide.