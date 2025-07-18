

So, what can Comet do for us that its browser predecessors can’t? According to Perplexity, Comet can execute complete workflows, while keeping user context in mind.

We tested Comet on several day-to-day tasks after linking it to Gmail, Google Calendar and our favorite websites. Pulling up emails directly from the browser was easy; you simply ask it to do so. I asked Comet to surface emails for an upcoming trip, which it did … sometimes.

Comet can execute tasks like finding and booking a restaurant. It can even send an email using Gmail—which it did, to my husband, and I was charmed to discover that there was no way of telling that it had not been written or drafted by me. Giving the browser broad instructions like “find a restaurant and book it” and watching it act on my behalf was equally impressive. Whether it was checking items on Amazon, making reservations or even navigating France’s notoriously tricky train booking system, when Comet got it right, it truly felt like the beginning of a new era in search.

“The browser is going to be good in the typical scenarios, but they will have trained it for those. Booking a flight, a restaurant—that’s the typical example you get all of the time,” said Hay, noting that Comet might behave differently for different tasks.

Comet doesn’t always get it right: at one point, I tried to prompt the browser to book a table for a friend of mine and myself, and it ended up emailing a different contact.