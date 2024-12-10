Agentic RAG turns AI into a smarter digital sleuth

When generative AI burst onto the scene, its ability to answer questions and create content was lauded as transformative. However, enterprises quickly realized that the technology had limitations, including hallucinations, a lack of explainability and an inability to act autonomously on retrieved information. Enter agentic retrieval augmented generation (agentic RAG), a new AI development that promises to address these challenges while unlocking new business applications.

“Content-grounded question and answering is the most popular use case for generative AI in enterprises,” says Maryam Ashoori, a Senior Director of Product Management for IBM watsonx who has been closely involved in developing and refining agentic RAG workflows. “Imagine you’re a customer who just bought a camera and needs help troubleshooting. Instead of relying on the model’s internal knowledge—which might be incomplete or inaccurate—the AI retrieves information from user manuals and other relevant documents to answer your question.”

This process, known as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), helps minimize one of generative AI’s most persistent problems: hallucination. “If the model doesn’t find anything relevant, it can simply say, ‘I don’t know,’ instead of generating a potentially misleading answer,” Ashoori says.