What does the future hold for the sustainability sector? Experts offer their takes

Every year, meeting sustainability goals becomes more crucial in the collective effort to mitigate the risks of climate change. 2024 was no exception, and while it was a year that saw devastating and destructive instances of extreme weather, it also produced several landmark achievements for global sustainability efforts.
Indicators including a dramatic decrease in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, the complete end of coal-fired power plants in the United Kingdom and record-breaking levels of investment in clean energy technology suggest that there is a real and ongoing effort to move toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. Paired with the rapid development and implementation of artificial intelligence and its potential to help optimize energy consumption and facilitate breakthroughs in clean technology, there is reason for optimism looking forward.
And 2025 stands to be a pivotal year for environmental innovation. It marks the midpoint of the decade, and an opportunity for industry and experts to check on progress toward 2030 benchmarks, like the White House pledge to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by at least 50% from 2005 levels. It also serves as an important gut-check for goals further on the horizon, such as the United Nations’ benchmark of achieving net-zero energy production globally by 2050.
We asked industry executives, experts, advocates and educators what sustainability trends they will be watching in 2025. Their predictions paint a picture of a year where technology not only helps organizations make progress toward sustainability goals but fundamentally changes how they approach them—as long as they make sustainability a priority, that is.
“Companies will couple AI and automation technologies to progress 2030 sustainability goals. Companies have bold 2030 sustainability goals, but also have more complex infrastructure and more data sources than when these goals were first announced years ago.
In 2025, organizations with sustainability ambitions and targets should implement AI-powered automation capabilities, including observability, resource management and application lifecycle management. These capabilities can help reduce the strain on data centers, including managing energy consumption and improving asset performance and lifecycle, which can ultimately help progress sustainability goals overall.”
“There will be continued growth in the clean-energy sector, driven by key factors like the [Inflation Reduction Act] and the rapid expansion of solar, battery storage and electric vehicles. The IRA’s focus on climate change is accelerating investments and strengthening domestic supply chains, creating a solid foundation for professionals to make meaningful contributions. Energy storage will play a crucial role in storing excess renewable energy, offering a sustainable solution for future electrification.
“To address increasing energy demands, the industry must prioritize workforce development, investing in both training active professionals and attracting new skilled talent to the field will be a non-negotiable to remain relevant in the energy market.”
"I am watching developments in digital twins to support sustainable and resilient manufacturing, materials innovations for electric vehicle batteries that improve range and battery life, electrified automated vehicles and an expanding EV charging infrastructure. There have been large investments in these areas, and we are likely to see exciting new roll-outs of these innovations."
“Expect to see many more AI models trained on geospatial datasets. Extreme weather and climate-related crises will continue in 2025, leading to costly disruptions. As a result, expect more governments, utilities and private-sector companies to couple geospatial datasets and AI models with the hopes of predicting—and mitigating—climate disruptions.”
"We see 2025 as being a pivotal year for progress in the expanding textile-to-textile recycling sector. In 2024, we witnessed numerous commitments from textile recyclers and brands, and we are keenly observing future developments, particularly in North America. Additionally, we recognize the potential of AI in the coming year, especially in enhancing tracking sustainability metrics and boosting efficiencies within the circularity ecosystem. As these developments evolve, we anticipate opportunities for job opportunities in manufacturing and specialized technology careers in the textile field."
"Not to sound overly dramatic, but 2025 may well be the year the US truly turns the corner on climate mitigation and the larger umbrella of sustainability.
Americans generally don’t care about left or right political leanings when it comes to saving and making money. They just want to see green! And alternative energy options like solar are increasingly cheaper than traditional fossil fuels. Solar panels distributed on residential rooftops, for example, are a truly bipartisan constituency, as demonstrated here in my home state of Florida.”
“At the local level, I believe that, when given the option, consumers will continue to choose healthy, non-toxic and plastic-free materials and products at home and in the brands and businesses they support. Community and municipal composting will continue to become more mainstream in the US.
Nationally, stadiums and large venues will continue to implement ways to simplify their waste streams and move closer to achieving zero-waste events. Newer, bio-based materials like PHA and resins made from seaweed and agriculture byproducts will continue to disrupt the compostable serviceware and packaging sectors as consumers and businesses seek solutions to the toxic legacy of petroleum plastics.
Because the adoption of composting and food waste awareness go hand in hand, strategies to address food waste as a cost-saving measure and insistence upon greater access to healthier whole food options will take further root.”
“Much progress is being made on reducing the amount of waste ending up in our landfills by incorporating commercial compost, which turns food, lawn and compostable packaging back into soil. Other innovative solutions include encouraging construction waste diversions like roof shingles, drywall, wood and concrete into recycled content, creating a much-needed circular economy. Waste-to-Energy (WtE) is also on the rise as a means of completely dissolving plastic, so it cannot turn into microplastics now found in the human body.”
Discover how to turn sustainability insights into action and take the next steps to harness the power of generative AI.
Get an inside look at the trends shaping the world of sustainable business—and the insights that can help drive transformation.
Identify the best asset performance management (APM) software that fits your needs.
When you embed sustainability, it becomes a business transformation accelerator versus what it is in so many organizations—a reporting or accounting exercise.
Discover how a methodical approach to ESG data management and reporting helps GPT blaze a trail in sustainability.
Explore ways to make an impact across 3 key areas: purpose, roadmap and strategy.
Start your sustainability journey today by connecting your strategic roadmap with day-to-day operations.
Use IBM's sustainability consulting services to turn sustainability ambition into action and become a more responsible and profitable business.
Equip developers and data scientists with environmental data and AI-driven insights to boost climate resilience and business efficiency.