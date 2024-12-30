What does the future hold for the sustainability sector? Experts offer their takes

Every year, meeting sustainability goals becomes more crucial in the collective effort to mitigate the risks of climate change. 2024 was no exception, and while it was a year that saw devastating and destructive instances of extreme weather, it also produced several landmark achievements for global sustainability efforts.

Indicators including a dramatic decrease in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, the complete end of coal-fired power plants in the United Kingdom and record-breaking levels of investment in clean energy technology suggest that there is a real and ongoing effort to move toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. Paired with the rapid development and implementation of artificial intelligence and its potential to help optimize energy consumption and facilitate breakthroughs in clean technology, there is reason for optimism looking forward.

And 2025 stands to be a pivotal year for environmental innovation. It marks the midpoint of the decade, and an opportunity for industry and experts to check on progress toward 2030 benchmarks, like the White House pledge to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by at least 50% from 2005 levels. It also serves as an important gut-check for goals further on the horizon, such as the United Nations’ benchmark of achieving net-zero energy production globally by 2050.

We asked industry executives, experts, advocates and educators what sustainability trends they will be watching in 2025. Their predictions paint a picture of a year where technology not only helps organizations make progress toward sustainability goals but fundamentally changes how they approach them—as long as they make sustainability a priority, that is.