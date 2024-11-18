How to address AI's growing energy needs

Some believe that one tool that could help curb the energy demands of AI is AI itself. Earlier this year, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang argued that investment in the technology would lead to “better energy, better carbon-capture systems, better energy-generating materials”— and, ultimately, a grid capable of supporting AI energy demands.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has advocated for the rapid development of AI, even at the cost of abandoning current climate goals, arguing that AI itself is more likely to find solutions to the problem than conservation. "I'd rather bet on AI solving the problem, than constraining it and having the problem," he said during an AI summit earlier this year.

Spring agrees that AI tools have a place in the process of improving sustainability. “AI and generative AI in particular hold great promise in accelerating sustainability initiatives,” he says. “With its ability to accelerate the conversion of data into actionable insight, it provides the tools necessary to make more informed, sustainable decisions in the context of a low-carbon energy system.” He adds, however, that “to effectively reap the benefits of AI, companies deploying the technology must take “a strategic approach that considers its broader environmental implications as well.”

The energy sector is embracing AI as a potential solution. A recent IBM study found that 63% of energy and resources executives expect to realize value from generative AI and automation. The hope is that the technology can help mitigate increasing energy demands—not just from AI, but from other major energy consumers, including electric vehicles.

De Vries, for his part, is skeptical about AI’s capacity to solve all of the energy-related issues that it creates. “This would be wishful thinking,” he says, explaining that “historically, efficiency gains have also often led to increased demand, sometimes resulting in more demand for resources in total than before the efficiency gains were realized.” De Vries says it would be shortsighted to bet on future efficiency while ignoring the real effects that AI’s growing demand is already having on energy production and consumption.