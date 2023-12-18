Why you shouldn’t use Global Anycast DNS in China

Several authoritative DNS providers deal with this issue by extending their network into mainland China so they can resolve traffic inside mainland China. These additional points of presence (PoPs) are attached to a global anycasted network but primarily serve users in mainland China due to the use of geographic traffic steering.

At first look, this approach seems logical. Since anycast DNS queries in mainland China will be answered by the nearest server, the more PoPs in China you have, the more likely you are to respond from a server that sits inside the system of filters and controls.

This approach isn’t foolproof. Global brands serve up applications, services and content from nearby countries as well. Even with a large number of PoPs in mainland China, the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) often sends users in mainland China to resolving servers in neighboring countries based on prevailing internet conditions and the number and cost of “hops” needed to find the resolver. When that traffic goes across the system of filters and controls, the performance hit is significant.

In this sense, anycasting an authoritative DNS service in mainland China is a bit of a crapshoot. If you’re not deliberately directing users in China to a domestic server, there’s always going to be a risk of poor performance.