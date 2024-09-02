Why improving strategic agility is good for business

A concentrated effort to improve operational agility provides three connected benefits.

A supercharged client experience. To use IBM’s agile transformation as an example, the program has already delivered significant and quantifiable client benefits. One client saw a 31 percent efficiency increase in its contact center processes that included a reduction in case handling times from five to three business days.

Clients have also quantified the improvement in their experience with IBM. One client wanted to shut down its program by the end of 2020, arguing that they wanted more innovation from their partner. After demonstrating its operational agility by exposing the client to the Agile Accelerate program, IBM increased its net promoter score with that client by a factor of 10.

Engaged, empowered employees. Agile innovation engages employees by empowering them to take risks and adapt. Employees better understand how their work contributes to larger processes. They get more say in how those processes work. Understanding the whole workflow helps them develop their skills, making them more capable employees.

Employee engagement benefits are concrete. To quantify the effects at IBM, we now have a net promoter score of 91 with employees working under agile innovation programs. The cultural shift targets the hearts and minds of the workforce, ultimately leading to reduced attrition — happier employees tend to stay where they’re valued.

Tangible shareholder value. By applying rapid-iteration innovation techniques, agile squads pass financial benefits on to the clients. For example, lower attrition rates reduce expensive and time-consuming training sessions for new employees, which lowers retraining costs. More efficient operations reduce the need for overtime.

The process efficiencies delivered through an agile program can also reduce client costs. By uncovering accounting efficiencies, for example, agile squads enable greater throughput when processing invoices. Faster invoice payment means clients can ask suppliers for early payment discounts, which unlocks significant savings.

These three beneficial areas provide a synergy greater than the sum of its parts. Enhanced employee engagement and client experience correlate with shareholder value as companies reap the financial rewards of lower labor costs and more efficient processes.