The journey to net zero requires industry transformation

“What’s measured or rewarded gets done.” This is a fitting approach for organizations on the path to net zero, a commitment to reduce net emissions to zero in order to stabilize global temperatures. As stakeholders, consumers and investors increasingly demand that companies take action, industries must respond and show progress on meaningful efforts to transform their approach to climate change.
A recent UN report shows that more than 130 countries have committed to net zero emissions by mid-century and an up to 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade. Many countries created nationally determined contribution (NDC) plans which set targets to mitigate the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change and associated impacts. NDCs, along with consumer and investor demand, are now the driving businesses to achieve net zero.
Companies are already responding. BP entered the electric-vehicle power distribution market with its pulse platform and the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries CO2NNEX ™carbon capture ecosystem platform is enabling the green economy. These are just two examples of companies mitigating business risk while also looking to transform existing business models. They are also creating new opportunities for themselves, their clients and ecosystem partners as they journey to net zero. But the path ahead is not simple.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries worked with IBM to create CO2NNEX, a digital platform designed as an interconnected ecosystem of CO2 emitters, carbon capturers, storage providers and CO2 users. This ecosystem is underpinned by a digital platform that links partners together.
Currently, CO2 data is only visible in individual stages. For example, the total amount captured, or the amount that is transported, traded and stored. Linking and visualizing this data and providing traceability encourages investment as it provides visibility and provenance.
The system expands the scope of CO2 use by matching CO2 emitters with companies that are able to use it. The system provides supply for new applications in sectors including agriculture and alternative e-fuel.
IBM has also worked with LafrageHolcim to develop the ORIS platform. The platform’s smart project design helps decision-makers, road infrastructure authorities and project investors improve road construction, reduce inefficiencies and contribute toward more sustainable practices.
The ORIS platform uses IBM technologies including hybrid cloud, digital-design services, expertise in machine learning, artificial intelligence, industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics. Together, these technologies advance LafrageHolcim’s materials knowledge in cement and ready-mix concrete products, precast concrete, asphalt, mortar and building solutions.
These two examples highlight the four key tenets in transforming value chains:
These tenets can be seen in other organizations IBM has worked with to drive large-scale change:
Starting large-scale change is daunting. Companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have used the IBM Garage for Sustainability methodology to design and accelerate sustainability transformation. The approach helps companies refine and focus ideas, quantify the value of initiatives using business and sustainability measures and deliver results in weeks.
Learn how the IBM Garage can accelerate your path to a sustainable future.