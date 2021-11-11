The journey to net zero requires industry transformation

“What’s measured or rewarded gets done.” This is a fitting approach for organizations on the path to net zero, a commitment to reduce net emissions to zero in order to stabilize global temperatures. As stakeholders, consumers and investors increasingly demand that companies take action, industries must respond and show progress on meaningful efforts to transform their approach to climate change.

Consumers demand change to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions

A recent UN report shows that more than 130 countries have committed to net zero emissions by mid-century and an up to 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade. Many countries created nationally determined contribution (NDC) plans which set targets to mitigate the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change and associated impacts. NDCs, along with consumer and investor demand, are now the driving businesses to achieve net zero.

Encouraging business and ecosystem partners to join the net-zero journey

Companies are already responding. BP entered the electric-vehicle power distribution market with its pulse platform and the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries CO2NNEX ™carbon capture ecosystem platform is enabling the green economy. These are just two examples of companies mitigating business risk while also looking to transform existing business models. They are also creating new opportunities for themselves, their clients and ecosystem partners as they journey to net zero. But the path ahead is not simple.

Collaboration and platforms on the path to net zero

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries worked with IBM to create CO2NNEX, a digital platform designed as an interconnected ecosystem of CO2 emitters, carbon capturers, storage providers and CO2 users. This ecosystem is underpinned by a digital platform that links partners together.

Currently, CO2 data is only visible in individual stages. For example, the total amount captured, or the amount that is transported, traded and stored. Linking and visualizing this data and providing traceability encourages investment as it provides visibility and provenance.

The system expands the scope of CO2 use by matching CO2 emitters with companies that are able to use it. The system provides supply for new applications in sectors including agriculture and alternative e-fuel.