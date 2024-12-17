Testing the limits of generative AI: How red teaming exposes vulnerabilities in AI models

With generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) on the frontlines of information security, red teams play an essential role in identifying vulnerabilities that others can overlook.

With the average cost of a data breach reaching an all-time high of USD 4.88 million in 2024, businesses need to know exactly where their vulnerabilities lie. Given the remarkable pace at which they’re adopting gen AI, there’s a good chance that some of those vulnerabilities lie in AI models themselves — or the data used to train them.

That’s where AI-specific red teaming comes in. It’s a way to test the resilience of AI systems against dynamic threat scenarios. This involves simulating real-world attack scenarios to stress-test AI systems before and after they’re deployed in a production environment. Red teaming has become vitally important in ensuring that organizations can enjoy the benefits of gen AI without adding risk.

IBM’s X-Force Red Offensive Security service follows an iterative process with continuous testing to address vulnerabilities across four key areas:

Model safety and security testing Gen AI application testing AI platform security testing MLSecOps pipeline security testing

In this article, we’ll focus on three types of adversarial attacks that target AI models and training data.