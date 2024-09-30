Honey, I shrunk the AI

Large language models (LLMs) have started to dramatically transform the consumer and enterprise market. Generative AI can automate information extraction, classification, content generation, question and answering, and summarization, to name only a few applications.

The reality is, however, that traditional LLMs also cost millions of dollars to train and deploy, not to mention the fact that a larger LLM also means a larger GPU and greater energy consumption. Furthermore, individuals and enterprises may not be comfortable sharing their data with large public LLMs that are hosted on the cloud and trained on unstructured internet data. But creating a local large language model can be prohibitively expensive.

Enter SLMs. With approximately 1-3 billion parameters, SLMs can be developed and deployed at a fraction of the cost, making them more accessible to enterprises of all sizes, as well as regular smartphone-toting citizens.

In addition to being lower in cost, SLMs can “deliver much higher accuracy with a much, much smaller footprint,” says Shobhit Varshney, a VP and Senior Partner at IBM Consulting focusing on AI, in a recent Mixture of Experts podcast.

In the past few months, Varshney has seen many IBM clients in manufacturing and government deploy SLMs on local devices in contexts where reliable internet access may be lacking, such as on the factory floor or out in the field.

“When you can fine-tune these [models] and then run them on devices, that opens up a whole lot of use cases for our clients,” says Varshney of the new mini Llama 3.2 models, the smallest Llama models to date.

For regulated industries and sectors, such as healthcare or finance where data security is paramount, SLMs can maximize privacy.

Individuals stand to benefit, too. By November of this year, Apple phone users will be able to leverage AI-powered Apple Intelligence Writing Tools to rewrite, proofread and summarize text when they write on their devices.

As Apple explained in a press release, “Apple Intelligence allows users to choose from different versions of what they have written, adjusting the tone to suit the audience and task at hand. From finessing a cover letter, to adding humor and creativity to a party invitation, Rewrite helps deliver the right words to meet the occasion.”

Since SLMs can work offline, more people around the globe can access them.

“SLMs could be used in rural areas that lack cell service,” says Luis Vargas from Microsoft, which introduced its SLM, Phi-3-mini, in April. “Consider a farmer inspecting crops who finds signs of disease on a leaf or branch. The farmer could take a picture of the crop at issue and get immediate recommendations on how to treat pests or disease.”