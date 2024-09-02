Six Questions for Banks to Ask Cloud Providers

There’s no doubt that you’ve been told about the flexibility and efficiency of having a public cloud environment for your workloads. However, if you’re in the financial industry, there is often unease around putting data and assets in the cloud. While banks may want the advantages of a hybrid cloud, they also need assurance they can protect their assets and maintain compliance with industry and regulatory requirements.

Can you avoid new risks by staying with your current system? Sure—if you don’t mind falling behind your competitors. While there are myriad benefits to on-prem, a hybrid environment can only enhance your ability to keep up with new business demands. Plus, you get to tap into the new cloud tools that help you demonstrate regulatory compliance.

With most hyperscalers, you’re on the hook for your cybersecurity and meeting regulatory demands. Building these processes becomes the highest priority, and innovation gets put on the back burner. But what if you didn’t have to build security protocols into your cloud because they were baked right in? It’s possible for your cloud platform to help you maintain resiliency and spur innovation while enabling compliance and security. It starts with asking the right questions.