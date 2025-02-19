After a category or sourcing manager negotiates a contract, it needs to be set up in the purchasing system so business users can easily make purchases against it. This process involves defining the right buying methods, such as ad hoc or non-catalog purchase orders, direct invoicing to the contract, purchasing card, or scheduling agreements. Contract enablement helps ensure that the new agreement is linked to the appropriate buying channel for smooth execution.

After this process, the contract becomes available for purchase, and buyers understand the correct buying process.

Consider the example of a category team finalizing a contract with a relocation service provider. Because the cost of each employee relocation varies and might not be known upfront, creating a purchase order for every instance would be impractical. To streamline the process, the contract is configured for direct invoicing.

This approach allows the service provider to submit invoices referencing the contract, while the e-procurement system automatically validates the invoice details against the contract terms, facilitating compliance and accuracy.