Quishing: A growing threat hiding in plain sight

The reason why quishing attacks have become so effective has to do with the impulsivity associated with scanning QR codes due to user convenience, the ease at which codes can be generated and the anonymity they provide.

Anyone can create a QR code online using a range of free available tools. Since all QR codes look similar in design, there is no telling what a QR code will prompt a device to do until it is scanned.

Cyber criminals will typically generate codes to redirect to malicious websites where they’ll attempt to install malware scripts, or they may try to request additional permissions on the device that can be saved for later use. These codes can then be printed out and pasted directly over legitimate QR codes to make them look like they’re coming from a reputable source.

Many people don’t think twice about scanning these QR codes and will often accept security bypass prompts that show on their devices so they can more easily access the application or services.