Picturing the digital assets momentum, framed through a European lens



The birth and rise of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency paved the way for several waves of innovation that are gradually shifting paradigms in the financial ecosystems. The digital asset momentum, empowered by tokenization and underpinning blockchain technologies, is now undeniable.

Amongst the recent milestones that made the headlines; the ever-growing rise of Bitcoin value, the incredible resilience story of hacked and returned tokens in the Poly network, and the inclusion of so-called “Fan Tokens” in the transfer package of star footballer Leo Messi to Pari Saint Germain.

What is probably less mediatized, but still worth noting, is the continuous growth (link resides outside ibm.com) of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem — currently nearing USD 100 billions of “locked value”, according to Defipulse.

The overhyped Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) in the early days of smart contracts-based innovation and the speculative behaviors around cryptocurrencies — like the crypto-investor’s notoriously misspelled term HODL (link resides outside ibm.com), referring to buying and hoping to see the asset value multiplied by 100 times — are just the tip of the iceberg. The same innovation technologies that powered the rise of cryptos promise to change the financial sector in a profound way.

Underneath the surface, advanced finance instruments for digital assets are emerging. These instruments are fueled by the programmability of smart contracts, allowing them to mimic what happens in the regulated world of cash and securities: funding, lending, borrowing, trading, derivatives and even automated liquidity market makers.

These initiatives are not yet mainstream — my own notion of mainstream is when a trend is being adopted by my digital-savvy friends and family. However, some of these trends introduce disruptive business models and new governance schemes that can potentially trigger major shifts in the regulated financial ecosystem.