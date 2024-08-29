Myths and Truths in Today’s Hybrid Cloud World

Sometimes peers in the industry talk about “getting off the mainframe” or question whether the enduring IBM zSystems platform continues to provide differentiated value to their businesses. Public clouds, edge solutions and distributed technologies all play an important role as part of a hybrid cloud environment. Nevertheless, IBM zSystems remains essential to many large-scale enterprise IT environments—and certainly to IBM’s own—as it delivers the performance, resilience, security, sustainability and efficiency required for business-critical workloads.

Here, I’ll dispel some myths and clarify the important role that IBM zSystems plays in IBM’s hybrid cloud environment today and for the future.