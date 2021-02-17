Looking past the industrial future with AI, IoT and blockchain

The use of the technological combination allows the industries to gain multiple benefits and perform up to the mark. These benefits include:

Automating the industrial process

Saving time and reducing surplus costs

Building a decentralized environment

Gaining deeper insights

Enhancing data security

Access to large volumes of data

Optimized energy consumption

Improving smart contracts

Taking the example of Porsche, it is officially the first automaker to test blockchain concepts in vehicles. It has collaborated with the German business XAIN to implement the technologies to automate its cars. The whole idea is to ensure the security of the drivers with data-driven techniques. Using their smartphones, the drivers will have access to the traffic data on a blockchain, which is consistently received from the connected vehicles in the surroundings. It thus promotes predictive maintenance and autonomous driving through useful data for a better and smooth driving experience.

Talking about the stock business, many start-ups are introducing AI concepts to predict the stock market. This is mainly because of the highly suspicious nature of the stocks; the traders and brokers require innovative tools and concepts to manage the market regarding predictions, forecasting, and transaction verifications. Thus, high-end technologies like AI are in huge demand for effective results in the stock market.

Artificial Intelligence has a long way to run in parallel to the technological expansion in industries, and blockchain seems to be its natural companion in this run. Statistically, AI is about to generate about USD 100 billion ROI in the industries. Also, as forecasted by McKinsey, AI will generate between 3.5 and 5.8 trillion USD annually by the end of 2025 across 19 industries. Most of the industries are working towards the implementation of smart city projects by combining IoT, AI, and blockchain concepts. The trio offers significant benefits like reduced energy consumption, well-structured monitoring of the consumption patterns, unnecessary wastage of energy resources.

Moreover, several other concepts are used for driving industrial performance better and smarter with the help of high-end technologies. These have undoubtedly made self-driving cars, intelligent homes, robotics, and cognitive systems real, which is positively impacting our lives in the current times.